Tags: proudboys | hawaii | jan.6 | doj

Proud Boys Hawaii Founder Sentenced to 4 Years for Jan. 6 Actions

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Saturday, 10 December 2022 06:57 PM EST

Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, on Friday was sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

According to the Justice Department, Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, threw smoke bombs at police, illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate wing doors and filmed themselves smoking cigarettes inside.

"Then, they approached the Chestnut-Gibson Memorial Door to the Capitol. There, DeCarlo wrote the words 'Murder the Media' with a marker on the door, as Ochs recorded the action," according to the DOJ.

"Murder the Media" was the name of the men's social media channel. DeCarlo and Ochs also rummaged through a U.S. Capitol Police duffel bag by the Memorial Door. DeCarlo took a pair of plastic handcuffs. Walking away from the Capitol, with the building visible behind him, Ochs said, "Sorry we couldn't go live when we stormed the f***in' U.S. Capitol and made Congress flee."

Approximately 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including several Proud Boys members.

The FBI has labeled the Proud Boys an "extremist group with ties to white nationalism."

Ochs was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

