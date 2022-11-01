Miami Herald: Ex-Proud Boys Qualified to Serve as Poll Workers

Three former members of the Proud Boys were listed by Miami-Dade County, in Florida, as qualified to serve as poll workers in next week's midterm elections, according to the Miami Herald.

One of the former members, Gabriel Garcia, continues to appear on the county's poll workers database despite county officials saying he was was removed from Election Day poll work three weeks ago because of his indictment relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Garcia, who wears an ankle monitor, will stand trial on two felony counts and four misdemeanors. Prosecutors say he is the voice heard taunting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "come out and play" on one of the Jan. 6 videos.

Garcia has pleaded not guilty.

"The Supervisor of Elections learned about Mr. Garcia's indictment [on Oct. 11] and made the decision not to assign him to work on Election Day," said Suzy Trutie, Miami-Dade's deputy supervisor of elections.

Christopher Barcenas, another former Proud Boy poll worker, also is listed as qualified to work the polls. He was spotted on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6 but did not go into the building, according to the Herald.

Barcenas reportedly posted on social media about testifying before the U.S. House select committee investigating the attack.

The third former member, Nowell Salgueiro, was not in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, the newspaper said. However, he had been seen working at a county polling station during the primary election.

Trutie said Barcenas and Salgueiro remain on the Election Day schedule because they haven't been charged and convicted of a crime.

Garcia, in a statement, maintained that as a poll worker, he would have been "the eyes and ears of keeping our democracy fair."

"If I see something wrong, no matter what political party you belong to, I will make sure it gets reported," he said. The statement made no mention that the county had pulled him off the Election Day roster.

Barcenas didn't answer directly when asked if he accepted the 2020 presidential election results.

"I think there were statistical anomalies that are questionable," he said. "But there have been multiple questionable elections, including George Bush's. But I'm 100% impartial [with voters]. It's about the process. It's about keeping the integrity of the election."

One of the sections of the oath poll workers have to say is: "I further swear that I am not an opposed candidate for any office; and I will conduct myself with the highest degree of integrity and effort in all aspects of election day activities."

A comedy event featuring the founder of the Proud Boys was canceled by Pennsylvania State University last week.

The event was to have been co-hosted by Alex Stein and the group's founder, Gavin McInnes. University officials had earlier said the show would go on in the interest of supporting free speech, according to The New York Times, but it was canceled after a demonstration against the speakers turned violent.