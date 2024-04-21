Protesters Set Up Anti-Israel 'Liberty Zone' at New School

Anti-Israel activists seized the lobby of Manhattan's New School, establishing a "Liberty Zone" encampment on Sunday, mirroring a similar protest at Columbia University, as tensions surrounding Middle East conflicts spill onto college campuses, the N.Y. Post reported.

In a demonstration of solidarity with counterparts at Columbia, around 20 students commandeered the University Center lobby on West 12th Street, unfurling tents and banners adorned with messages condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

This occupation follows a pattern of contentious demonstrations at institutions of higher learning, underscoring the ongoing debate over Israel's policies and the Palestinian cause.

The group, identified as New School Students for Justice in Palestine, took to Instagram to rally support, declaring, "Action needed at the New School. Gaza solidarity encampment! Show up now!"

Their actions reflect broader demands for institutional change, including calls to sever ties with law enforcement and protect faculty critical of Israel.

The university's response was swift, with President Donna Shalala engaging in dialogue to address grievances. This dialogue resulted in an agreement to convene discussions regarding divestment from certain investments and financial transparency.

"Because of the successful dialogue between the President and the students, there will be no charges for the demonstration," according to the N.Y. Post.

The incident underscores a broader trend of activism on college campuses, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

As Israel's conflict with Hamas persists, campuses have become focal points for expressions of solidarity and dissent, challenging administrations to navigate complex geopolitical issues while upholding principles of free speech and academic freedom.

The encampment at the New School echoes similar protests across the country, including the recent upheaval at Columbia, where demonstrators faced police intervention. Notably, Isra Hirsi, daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was among those detained, highlighting the diverse backgrounds and motivations of participants in these demonstrations.