White House Condemns Antisemitism at Columbia University

A White House spokesman denounced violent anti-Jewish protests at Columbia University on Sunday, highlighting concerns over rising antisemitism.

President Joe Biden has thus far not issued a personal statement on the matter, Cleveland Jewish News reported.

In a statement addressing the recent events, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates emphasized the importance of peaceful protests but condemned any calls for violence or intimidation targeting Jewish students.

Bates said, "Calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous."

He further criticized the rhetoric echoing that of terrorist organizations, particularly in the aftermath of recent deadly attacks on the Jewish community.

"We condemn these statements in the strongest terms," he said.

Josh Kraushaar, editor-in-chief of Jewish Insider, noted that the statement marked the White House's first public address on antisemitism since February, indicating a growing concern over the issue.

The tension escalated over the weekend, prompting a campus leader, Rabbi Elie Buechler, to urge Jewish students to leave until safety could be guaranteed.

Expressing his concern, Buechler cited "extreme antisemitism and anarchy" and conveyed a loss of confidence in the university's ability, along with the NYPD, to ensure the safety of Jewish students, the New York Post reported.

Hundreds of demonstrators advocating for Palestinian rights have gathered over the past week, calling for an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Mediaite reported.

These Columbia University student protesters erected a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment," complete with tents and signs, to amplify their message. The protests resulted in the arrest of numerous activists, including the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.