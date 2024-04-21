WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | gaza | columbia | student | protest

NYC Mayor Adams: Police Increased Near Columbia U.

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 07:42 PM EDT

Amid student protesters opposed to the war in Gaza who are occupying the lawn of Columbia University, New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday announced that the presence of police officers would be increased "around" the perimeter of the college.

"Columbia University is a private institution on private property, which means the NYPD cannot have a presence on campus unless specifically requested by senior university officials," Adams said on X.

"The NYPD has an increased presence of officers situated around the campus to protect students and all New Yorkers on public streets, and they stand ready to respond if a request is made by the university, like was done this past Thursday," he said.

