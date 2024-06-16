Trump Adding a Touch of DeSantis to Policy Platform?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and then-President Donald Trump used to be politically indistinguishable before they were primary rivals, but now they may be again.

Now, with DeSantis soundly defeated, Trump is incorporating a lot of DeSantis-brought nuance to his political policy platforms, save for a more aggressive stance against abortion, Axios reported Sunday.

"Reality check: The copycatting cuts both ways," Axios wrote it in its analysis, suggesting DeSantis was a MAGA-ite follower and now might be one helping assist from behind the scenes.

Trump's policies will always be his own, but with a touch of DeSantis, Axios suggested.

"President Trump has released the most detailed policy plan of any campaign, and agenda 47 lays out the priorities of a second term when he returns to the White House," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Axios.

"Thats why voters are resoundingly supporting this campaign because they want a return to a booming economy, a secure border, and America being respected on the world stage."

DeSantis' office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

But the parties have reportedly mended fences and DeSantis full-heartedly endorsed Trump for president when he suspended his primary challenge after the Iowa caucus, just days before New Hampshire.

DeSantis has even reportedly met with the president to aid in fundraising for the Republican Party, even if the two are unlikely to be running mates this summer.

Among the policies issues examined by Axios:

Education and a Parental Bill of Rights

Crackdown on central bank digital currencies

Crackdown on squatters

Immigration crackdowns, including "using lethal force at the southwest border and ending birthright citizenship"

On abortion, though, Trump has warned Republicans of following the DeSantis plan of forcing restrictions down to six weeks on abortion, with Trump saying conservative politicians need to "follow their heart" but also realize "they need to get elected."

DeSantis might not have been done in by abortion restrictions, but Trump has helped turn the issue from being a Democrat weapon in November by saying he "returned abortion law back to the states" where "everyone agreed it belongs" and fighting back at the "radical" Democrat abortion positions that had fought to permit abortions up to and through birth.