Morning Consult Poll: Trump Keeps Edge After Conviction

A new poll is showing former President Donald Trump with an edge over President Joe Biden in the race for the White House after Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges in New York City last week.

According to a Morning Consult survey of 10,404 registered voters conducted between May 31, the day after the jury in Manhattan released its verdict, and June 2, Trump came out ahead of Biden by 44% to 43%.

The poll further showed Biden with the most support from Democrat voters, at 88%, since April, but he remains behind Trump with supporters from 2020, when he had 84% of Democrats compared to 90% of Republicans for Trump.

In another Morning Consult survey conducted on May 31, however, Biden was ahead of Trump, also by one point at 45% to 44%, according to 2,200 registered voters.

According to Morning Consult's analysis of its polling data, the trial proved to be the "most salient" out of 250 news stories it had tested with voters, as 56% said they recently saw, read, or heard "a lot" about the trial.

Despite Trump coming out ahead, Biden's net favorability ratings came out higher for the fifth successive week, marking the longest stretch since April 2023, when Trump's indictment news in New York was announced.

Further, Cameron Easley, the lead analyst for U.S. politics for Morning Consult said that Trump's "net buzz" rating is at an all-time low, notes Newsweek.

Before, it was at its lowest in August 2023, when he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges of attempting to overturn the state's election results from the 2020 presidential race.

However, Easley said, there has not been "much shift in vote choice" since last week's verdict among Black and Hispanic voters and those under the age of 35 when the numbers were compared between 2024 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the Morning Consult poll taken one day after the verdict against Trump showed that most voters, 54%, said they approved of the conviction.