Emerson Poll: Biden Tops Trump by 7 Points in N.Y.

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:13 PM EDT

Forty-eight percent of New York voters say they support President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race and 41% say they support former President Donald Trump, according to a new survey by Emerson College Polling/The Hill/PIX11.

The remainder said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted May 28-29 just before Trump was found guilty of 34 counts in his New York criminal trial.

Poll results, released Thursday:

  • 55% say they favor Biden and 45% support Trump when the undecided voters were asked which candidate they favor.
  • 44% say they support Biden and 38% say they favor Trump with third-party candidates on the ballot; 6%t say they back Robert Kennedy Jr., 2% support Cornel West and 1% back Jill Stein. The remainder said they are undecided.

"Independent voters in New York who traditionally vote for Democrats, according to exit polling, have flipped to lean toward Trump by a margin of 10 points, 43% to 33%," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered New York voters. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:13 PM
