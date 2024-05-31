Daily Mail Poll: Trump Support Rises After Guilty Verdict

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability ratings rose immediately after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on all charges related to a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a poll released Friday.

The New York jury delivered the verdict Thursday after about nine hours of deliberations spread over two days, finding him guilty on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

The poll of 403 likely voters by JL Partners on behalf of the Daily Mail conducted Thursday and Friday found:

27% held a favorable view of Trump and the verdict did not change their mind.

32% held an unfavorable view of Trump and the verdict did not change their mind.

22% held a favorable view of Trump and the verdict made them view him more positively.

16% held an unfavorable view of Trump and the verdict made them view him more negatively.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

"Our snap poll of a representative sample of likely voters shows that for most Americans the trial has not changed their deep-set views of Trump," said pollster and JL Partners co-founder James Johnson told the Daily Mail.

"But among those who are open to changing their mind, people feel more positive by a margin of 6 points. That is outside of the margin of the error of the poll, and we are saying that is significant."

Trump also announced shortly after the verdict that his presidential campaign raised more than $34 million from small-dollar donors.