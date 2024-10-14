Trafalgar Poll: Trump Holds Slight Edge in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump maintained his lead over his Democrat rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the crucial swing state of Arizona, a poll released Monday by the Trafalgar Group showed.

The poll of 1,090 likely Arizona voters taken Oct. 11-13 showed Trump with a lead of 47.5%-46%. The poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. Just 3.7% of those polled were undecided.

Trump's lead of 1.5 percentage points is slightly smaller than the 1.6-point edge he held in September's poll.

Trump is ahead in six of seven swing states polled by Trafalgar — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Harris has a slight lead in Nevada. The former president appears to be doing better in battleground state polls than he is nationally, where Harris is either ahead within the margin of error or the candidates are tied.

In the hotly contested race to fill Arizona's vacant U.S. Senate seat — independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema declined to seek reelection — Dem. Rep. Ruben Gallego holds a 47.6%-43.9% lead over Republican Kari Lake, a staunch Trump supporter. Lake has carved into Gallego's lead — he was up 47.2%-43% in the September poll.