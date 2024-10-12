WATCH TV LIVE

NY Times/Siena Poll: Trump Leads in Ariz., Harris in Pa.

Saturday, 12 October 2024 05:52 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have split two of the most coveted swing states, according to a pair of NY Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena College polls released Saturday.

In Arizona, Trump leads Harris 51% to 46%, holding a noteworthy lead as his advantage is outside the poll's margin of error. The former president has made inroads in Arizona with his strong support among independents and Hispanic males. Voters favored Trump on the economy 56% to 41% and on immigration 55% to 42%.

Harris maintains a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania 50% to 47%, holding a massive 18 percentage point advantage among voters who consider abortion to be the most important election issue. For those voters in the Key Stone State who feel the economy is the most important issue, Trump leads 54% to 43%, and on immigration 55% to 42%.

The NY Times/Siena College poll surveyed 857 likely voters in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 with a sampling error of +/- 3.8 percentage points. The Arizona poll surveyed 808 voters from Oct. 7 to Oct 10 with a sampling error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

James Morley III

Saturday, 12 October 2024 05:52 PM
