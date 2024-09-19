New York Times: Trump, Harris Tied at 47 Percent

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked nationally among likely voters, according to a new set of polls from The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College.

The surveys, conducted almost entirely before the second assassination attempt on Trump in little more than two months, also found that Harris leads by 4 points (50% to 46%) in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Nationally, the two presidential candidates are tied with 47% support each.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Harris, the Democrat nominee, will oppose each other in the Nov. 5 election to decide who will be the next president.

The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College surveys found that voters remain concerned about the economy.

In Pennsylvania, 77% of likely voters say the economy is poor or fair, with only 22% saying it is excellent or good.

The share of voters overall who favor Trump on the economy (54%) and immigration (54%) was within a percentage point of where it stood before the candidates' Sept. 10 debate.

"I really don't feel like she did anything with the border when she was a vice president, I felt like it was a laughing joke," said Mitchell Wallace, a 33-year-old wastewater technician in Englewood, Florida, The Times reported.

Wallace is an independent who voted for Trump in 2020 and plans to do so again.

The Times/Inquirer/Siena College poll results found that 47% view Trump favorably nationally. That's higher than earlier this year, even when he was leading President Joe Biden, who, at the time, was the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Harris received 48% favorability overall and 51% favorability in Pennsylvania, where only 42% of voters had rated her favorably in early July.

Trump got higher marks than Harris for saying what he believes, and for being respected by foreign leaders.

A narrow 51% majority say Trump would "bring about the right kind of change" compared with 49% for Harris.

The Times/Inquirer/Siena College surveys found that far more voters say Harris is too liberal than those who say Trump is too conservative.

The survey results also found that 67% of voters say Harris performed well in the debate while 40% say the same of Trump.

The Times/Inquirer/Siena College polls were conducted Sept. 11-16 among 2,437 likely voters. The national poll's margin of sampling error among likely voters is plus/minus 3 percentage points. The Pennsylvania poll's margin of error is plus/minus 3.8 percentage points.