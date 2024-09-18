Gallup: Trump's Favorability Ratings Up, Harris' Down

Former President Donald Trump's favorability ratings have climbed since August, while Vice President Kamala Harris' took a dip, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted Sept. 3-15 from a random sample of 1,007 adults, showed Trump's favorable rating up five points at 46%, Gallup reported.

Harris' favorability rating came in at 44%, two points lower than Trump's and down three points since August.

Both candidates ended up with unfavorable ratings that were higher than their favorable ratings. Trump came in at 53%, down two points since August, and Harris' rating was 54%, up five points.

Both candidates saw their favorability ratings drop among independent voters, but Harris' numbers dropped more than Trump's. The vice president's favorability rating dropped by 25 points, from 60% to 35%, while Trump's went down by 9 points, from 53% to 44%.

The poll carries a margin of error of 4 points.

Trump's numbers show he's currently viewed better than he was at a similar point in his campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

The poll also showed that the vice presidential candidates' ratings are not as set as those of their running mates.

Approximately one out of five adults said they don't have an opinion about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat nominee, or Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the GOP nominee.

Vance's unfavorable rating of 47% outpaced his favorable rating of 36%, but survey respondents were tied on Walz, with 41% seeing him favorably and 40% unfavorably.

Gallup noted that if the evaluations hold through until Election Day, it will be the third presidential campaign season in a row where neither candidate got majority-level favorable ratings.

In most cases since 1992, the candidate with the higher favorable rating ended up winning, so since the Harris-Trump ratings are so close, that could be a sign of a tight race, the pollsters concluded.