Insider Advantage Poll: Trump Approval Up to 55 Percent

President Donald Trump's approval rating surged to 54.6% in the aftermath of his trip to the Middle East, according to a new poll released by Insider Advantage on Tuesday.

Nearly a third of Democrats (28.4%) surveyed said they approved of Trump's performance, while 47.9% of independents approved vs. 51.1% who said they disapprove, according to the results.

Trump's approval in this survey surpasses that of four national polls over the last 48 hours that showed his favorability above 47% in each.

His approval rating is powered by the $5 trillion in investment he secured from Middle Eastern countries, though Insider Advantage said voter attitudes toward Trump had already begun to shift.

"These results are not a surprise. Other pollsters who accurately polled election cycles where President Trump's name appeared on the ballot have been showing his approval ratings moving into the 50-percent plus range," Insider Advantage pollster Matt Towery said in his analysis.

"Our last survey … was one of the first to show that Trump enjoyed a positive rating. But it also showed an unusually high percent of undecided respondents. As I noted at that time, a large undecided number means that opinion is shifting but has not consolidated. Since then those undecideds have moved heavily towards approval of President Trump's job performance," he added.

White House principal deputy secretary and senior adviser Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Monday that Americans "feel great" about the country's direction.

"Despite the doom and gloom headlines from news organizations, the American people actually feel great about the direction of the country," Fields said.

Insider Advantage surveyed 1,000 likely voters from May 17-19. The poll has a margin of error of 3.09%.