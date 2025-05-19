4 Polls Show Trump With Strong Approval Ratings

President Donald Trump's trip last week to the Middle East and his administration's recent progress on trade agreements appear to have boosted his perception among American voters, with four national polls showing his favorability rating above 47%, consistent with the level following his inauguration.

Polls released Monday by Morning Consult, Rasmussen Reports, and Harvard CAPS/Harris showed Trump's approval rating at 48%, 49%, and 47%, respectively, and a Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll released Sunday showed his approval rating at 50%.

Urgent: Federal and State Agencies Advise You Get An Emergency Radio! See More

"Despite the doom and gloom headlines from news organizations, the American people actually feel great about the direction of the country," White House principal deputy secretary and senior adviser Harrison Fields told Newsmax. "What's to hate? We are undoing the widely unpopular agenda of the previous office holder, uprooting waste, fraud, and abuse, and chugging along on the great American Comeback."

The Daily Mail poll was conducted May 13-14 among 1,003 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. Trump's approval rating is up 5 percentage points from a poll taken 100 days into his second term, nearly three weeks ago.

"The most important thing this shows is that Trump can bounce back when some of his voters waver," James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, told the Daily Mail. "People who were concerned about the sense of direction and strength after tariffs reversals are now back on board as they see the president doing what they feel he does best: making deals."

UPDATE: Putin’s Adviser Says Dollar Will Collapse Soon, Trump Reacts, Read More Here

The Morning Consult poll was conducted May 16-19 among 2,208 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percentage points. Rasmussen Reports' daily presidential tracking poll sampled 1,500 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was conducted May 14-15 among 1,903 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.

The Morning Consult poll showed Trump's highest approval rating since mid-March after it reached a low of 45% in April. His disapproval rating of 50% dropped 3 percentage points from late April.

Trump's approval rating in the Harvard/Harris poll reached 52% in February and hasn't dipped below 47% since. Although it was 48% in the April poll, the number of those who strongly approved jumped to 30% from 28%. Only 47% disapproved of his job performance while 5% responded "don't know."

"The majority of Trump's policies continue to see strong support, especially on immigration and government efficiency, even though there is concern Trump has exceeded guardrails with executive orders and tariffs," Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris poll, said in a statement. "If he is able to successfully lower the price of prescription drugs and hold down the fort on inflation, he will be able to unlock 10% more of voters in his approval rating."

Doctor: Biden Ignored 5 Signs of Prostate Cancer, Don’t Be a Victim!, See More