Poll: Most Republicans Expect to Use Trump Social Media Platform

Most Republicans surveyed told Morning Consult in a new poll that they expect to use former President Donald Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, which launched last week.

While fewer than 1 in 5 of U.S. voters surveyed expect to use the platform ''a lot,'' more than 6 in 10 Republicans and those who voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election surveyed said that they plan on using it at least some of the time.

Thirty-seven percent of voters surveyed expect to use the platform some or a lot of the time.

Sixty-four percent of voters expect to use it not much or not at all.

Eighteen percent of Democrats expect to use it, while 81% expect they won't use it.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans expect to use it, while 39% expect they won't use it.

Thirty percent of independents expect to use it, and 69% expect they won't use it.

Sixty-three percent of Trump voters expect to use it, and 37% expect they won't use it.

Fifteen percent of those who voted for President Joe Biden expect to use it; 85% expect they won't use it.

The poll did find that Trump's new network has more support than his previous attempt, ''From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,'' which only 29% of all voters and half of Republicans said they would use in a Morning Consult poll earlier this year.

Trump's new social media platform has gotten off to a rough start, having been hacked just after the launch of the site's beta version and later being accused of violating a software licensing agreement, according to The Verge.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,999 registered voters from Oct. 22 to 24, 2021, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.