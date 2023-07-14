×
Tags: poll | new hampshire | trump | desantis

American Greatness Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis by 24 in N.H.

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 12:00 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is enjoying a hefty lead in New Hampshire, with 39% of likely Republican primary voters in the state saying they favor him, compared to 15% who say they back his closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new  poll by American Greatness.

Trump had led DeSantis 44% to 12% in an earlier American Greatness poll conducted in New Hampshire a month ago.

Here are how the results of the poll break down:

  • 7% say they favor former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
  • 6% say they back South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
  • 5% say they favor former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
  • 4% say they back entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • No other candidate received over 3%.
  • 17% were undecided.

The poll, conducted July 10-12, surveyed 500 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 14 July 2023 12:00 PM
