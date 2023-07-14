American Greatness Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis by 24 in N.H.

Former President Donald Trump is enjoying a hefty lead in New Hampshire, with 39% of likely Republican primary voters in the state saying they favor him, compared to 15% who say they back his closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll by American Greatness.
Trump had led DeSantis 44% to 12% in an earlier American Greatness poll conducted in New Hampshire a month ago.
Here are how the results of the poll break down:
- 7% say they favor former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
- 6% say they back South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
- 5% say they favor former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
- 4% say they back entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
- No other candidate received over 3%.
- 17% were undecided.
The poll, conducted July 10-12, surveyed 500 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.
