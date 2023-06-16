N.H. Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis by 34 Points

Former President Donald Trump remains at the top of a New Hampshire poll taken after his indictment on federal charges, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top competitor in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, by 34 percentage points.

The New Hampshire Journal and Co/Efficient poll, released Friday, surveyed more than 900 New Hampshire Republican primary voters June 14-16, and showed Trump with 47% and DeSantis with 13%.

The poll, with a margin of error of 3.2% further showed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 9%. Former Vice President Mike Pence netted 5%. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., received 3%.

Likely GOP primary voters were asked about their opinions on the indictments:

23% said Trump is guilty and deserves to be punished.

35% said they don't think Trump did anything wrong.

42% said they are not sure he broke the law but say he is being prosecuted because of who he is.

42% said the indictment makes them more likely to vote for him.

43% said the charges have no impact.

15% said they are less likely to vote for Trump.

"It's hard not to notice that 75% of the Republican electorate in New Hampshire is either committed to or at least open to, voting for Trump, even after these federal charges," said Ryan Munce, CEO at Co/Efficient, a research and analytics company.

The poll also asked voters who they would not vote for under any circumstances, and Christie, a vocal Trump critic, topped that list:

Christie, 46%

Pence, 40%

Trump, 26%

Haley, 25%

DeSantis, 20%

The poll also showed that New Hampshire Republicans support Trump, who netted a 60% approval rating and a 29% unfavorable rating. DeSantis received a 46% approval and 33% disapproval ratings.

According to the Real Clear Politics averages of national polls, Trump is holding a lead of 51% to 21% over DeSantis.