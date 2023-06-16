×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new hampshire journal poll | trump | desantis | 2024

N.H. Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis by 34 Points

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 10:18 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump remains at the top of a New Hampshire poll taken after his indictment on federal charges, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top competitor in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, by 34 percentage points. 

The New Hampshire Journal and Co/Efficient poll, released Friday, surveyed more than 900 New Hampshire Republican primary voters June 14-16, and showed Trump with 47% and DeSantis with 13%. 

The poll, with a margin of error of 3.2% further showed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 9%. Former Vice President Mike Pence netted 5%. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., received 3%. 

Likely GOP primary voters were asked about their opinions on the indictments:

  • 23% said Trump is guilty and deserves to be punished.
  • 35% said they don't think Trump did anything wrong.
  • 42% said they are not sure he broke the law but say he is being prosecuted because of who he is.
  • 42% said the indictment makes them more likely to vote for him. 
  • 43% said the charges have no impact. 
  • 15% said they are less likely to vote for Trump. 

"It's hard not to notice that 75% of the Republican electorate in New Hampshire is either committed to or at least open to, voting for Trump, even after these federal charges," said Ryan Munce, CEO at Co/Efficient, a research and analytics company.

The poll also asked voters who they would not vote for under any circumstances, and Christie, a vocal Trump critic, topped that list:

  • Christie, 46%
  • Pence, 40%
  • Trump, 26%
  • Haley, 25%
  • DeSantis, 20%

The poll also showed that New Hampshire Republicans support Trump, who netted a 60% approval rating and a 29% unfavorable rating. DeSantis received a 46% approval and 33% disapproval ratings.

According to the Real Clear Politics averages of national polls, Trump is holding a lead of 51% to 21% over DeSantis. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump remains at the top of a New Hampshire poll taken after his indictment on federal charges, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top competitor in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, by 34 percentage points. 
new hampshire journal poll, trump, desantis, 2024
319
2023-18-16
Friday, 16 June 2023 10:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved