YouGov Poll: Trump Gains Point on Biden, Up 30 on DeSantis

The news of former President Donald Trump's indictment actually boosted him 1 point against President Joe Biden and kept him 30 points ahead in the GOP primary over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and company, according to The Economist/YouGov Poll released Wednesday.

Trump's support in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against Biden remained at 39% from the May 31 edition among U.S. adults, while Biden's support dipped 1 point to 38%, well within the poll's margin of error.

This recent poll was taken June 10-13, which ran from after news of the indictment dropped late last week through Tuesday's arraignment and release of Trump.

The full GOP primary results among registered GOP voters and Republican-leaning independents:

Trump 51%. DeSantis 21% Former Vice President Mike Pence 4%. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4%. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 3%. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 2%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 1%.

"Someone else" received less than 1% support, which could include Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative pundit Larry Elder, Texas businessman Ryan Binkley and Michigan multi-millionaire Perry Johnson.

There were 11% undecided and 4% said they would not vote, according to the poll.

The GOP primary results are nationwide and are very much in line with other polls, including another one from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday.

The RealClear Politics polling average has Trump as a 30.4-point leader. Most of the polls have Trump getting more than a majority of 50% support among GOP primary voters.

The Economist poll was conducted by YouGov among 1,500 respondents — of which 1,303 are registered voters, and 530 are registered Republicans or independents who lean Republican — June 10-13. The margin of errors were plus or minus 2.7 percentage points for the whole sample and plus or minus 2.9 percentage points for registered voters.