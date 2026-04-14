Biden to Speak at Syracuse Law School Portrait Unveiling

Former President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday at Syracuse University as the school unveils an official portrait honoring the longtime public servant and alumnus, The Hill reported.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place at the university's College of Law, will mark the installation of the oil painting in Dineen Hall.

The artwork was commissioned from portrait artist Michael Shane Neal, whose works are displayed in institutions including the U.S. Capitol, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Pentagon.

Biden earned his law degree from Syracuse in 1968, five years before his election to the U.S. Senate. The university later awarded him an honorary degree in 2009 following his inauguration as vice president.

According to the university, the portrait will be placed on permanent display in the school's Law Library reading room and will be accessible to the public during regular hours.

"Syracuse Law is proud to count a former president among our many outstanding alumni," law school Dean Terence Lau said in a statement announcing the unveiling earlier this year. "His portrait in Dineen Hall will remind every student who passes through our doors that a Syracuse Law education doesn't just open doors. It can change the course of history."

Biden has maintained long-standing ties to the institution, delivering commencement addresses at the law school on multiple occasions — including in 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2016. He also addressed the broader university community in 2009.

His most recent visit to Syracuse came in 2024, when he announced $6 billion in federal funding for semiconductor manufacturer Micron.

The appearance marks a rare public engagement for Biden, who has largely remained out of the spotlight since leaving office in January 2025.

The former president has been battling Stage 4 prostate cancer and has made only limited public remarks in recent months, including speaking at the funeral of Rev. Jesse Jackson last month.