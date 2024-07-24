Marist Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 1 Point

Former President Donald Trump edges Vice President Kamala Harris by one point among registered voters in a potential head-to-head matchup in the race for the White House, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist National Poll.

Trump leads Harris 46% to 45% in the poll results, with 9% undecided.

Independents break for Trump 46% to 32%, with 21% undecided.

When third-party candidates are added to the field, Trump and Harris are tied with 42% each. Independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. receives 7% support, independent Cornel West and the Green Party's Jill Stein 1% each, and Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver less than 1%.

Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination last week.

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he is ending his reelection bid and backing Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

"Looking at the toplines after all that's transpired this month, even though the names have changed, the contest for president all looks very familiar," said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "But drilling down into the numbers tells a different story as more voters are undecided and others may be rethinking their choice."

The poll found that Trump has a higher favorable rating (43%) than Harris (40%), but also a higher unfavorable rating (49% to 44%).

A total of 41% say they either never heard of GOP Sen. J.D. Vance, the GOP vice-presidential candidate, or are unsure how to rate him.

Another 28% say they have a favorable opinion of Vance and 31% say they have an unfavorable opinion.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist National Poll results indicate most Democrats say Harris should be the party's nominee after Biden ended his reelection bid.

Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, 77% say Harris should be the party's nominee; 22% say the party should find someone else to challenge the vice president.

Asked who they would like to see as the party's vice-presidential nominee, Democrats said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (21%) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (21%) would be their top picks.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (17%), Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (13%), North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (8%), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (7%), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (6%), and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (6%) also received support.

Registered voters did not rate Biden highly, with 31% saying he will be remembered as one of the worst U.S. presidents, 19% saying his legacy will be below average, 23% saying he will be considered an average president, 14% saying he will be considered an above average president, and only 13% saying Biden will be rated as one of the best presidents.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll was conducted July 22 among 1,1117 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.