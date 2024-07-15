NBC Poll: Most Dems Unhappy With Biden as Nominee

Only one-third of registered Democrat voters are satisfied with Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee, a poll released Sunday showed.

The NBC News survey of 800 registered voters taken July 7-9, before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, showed only 33% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said they were satisfied with Biden as their party's presidential nominee, with 62% saying they would have preferred someone else.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.

Meanwhile, 71% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters said they were satisfied with Trump as their presidential nominee; 27% said they would have preferred someone else.

The poll comes amid Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, which raised alarms about Biden's declining cognitive abilities. Democrat lawmakers, high-powered donors, and liberal media outlets called for Biden to withdraw from the race, but Biden has refused and said he can defeat Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election.

But 71% of those surveyed said the debate made no difference on how they will vote, with 22% saying it made them more likely to vote for Trump versus 5% who said it made them more likely to vote for Biden.

In a head-to-head matchup in November, the survey showed Trump with a 45%-43% lead over Biden. With other candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. included, Trump has a 40%-37% lead. Should Biden withdraw and Vice President Kamala Harris takes his place at the top of the ticket, the poll showed Trump with a 47%-45% lead over Harris.