Carville Pushes Biden to Withdraw or 'Lose the Constitution'

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 10:49 PM EDT

Democrat operative James Carville doubled down on his call for President Joe Biden to exit his presidential campaign.

“If the people don’t want you to win, you’re not going to win,” Carville said on Mediaite’s “Press Club” podcast this week. “And they clearly don’t want Biden.”

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden starting bleeding support from within his own party. As of Thursday, 56% of Democrats think Biden should drop out of the race and “let someone else run,” according to a Washington Post/ABC News-Ipsos poll.

“I think that you are going to see a destroyed NATO. We’re going to be expressing the values of authoritarianism and totalitarianism. We’re going to continue down the path of lawlessness. I don’t know, what else can I say?” 

Carville, known also as the Ragin’ Cajun, was one of the first liberal media personalities to call for Biden to step aside and predicted that he would do so, calling for Democrats to select a new nominee.

“It would be so tragic and so against who we are as a country that you almost want to laugh at it,” he said of the conservative agenda. “But the catastrophe that awaits, and I literally think this, I think it’d be the end of the Constitution. I really do.”

He added, “If we lose, we’ll lose the Constitution.”

