Trafalgar Poll: Trump Has GOP Majority at 54 Percent

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field, taking the top spot with 53.5% support, according to a new Trafalgar poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails him with 16.7%, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley with 16.2%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie comes in fourth, with 6.3% of respondents saying they would vote for him, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pulls in 4.3% support. All other candidates polled at less than 1%; 1.8% were undecided.

When asked how likely they were to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, 88.5% of those surveyed said very likely, while 9.8% said likely. Only 0.3% said they were unlikely to vote in the primary, and 0.4% said very unlikely. Just 0.9% said they were unsure if they would vote in next year's Republican primary.

Nearly three-quarters of the poll's participants were age 45 or older, while 23% were between the ages of 25 and 44. Respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 made up 5.4% of the sample group.

The share of women who took part in the survey was nearly equal to that of men, with 49.2% being female respondents, compared to 50.8% being male.

Among those polled, 82.4% were white, 6.2% were Hispanic, 3.3% were Asian, 2.2% were Black, and 5.9% were of a different ethnicity.

Even as Trump surges ahead of his rivals, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon called on corporate leaders to propel Haley's campaign to victory in the primary. Speaking last week at a summit hosted by The New York Times' DealBook, Dimon described Haley as a "choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump."

Haley was also recently endorsed by Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the powerful Koch network. The organization said she "offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era."

Trump is slated to attend a private fundraiser in Florida on Wednesday, as the other qualifying Republican candidates gather in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the fourth GOP presidential primary debate. The former president has yet to attend any of the debates, citing his yawning lead in national surveys.

The poll was conducted Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 and surveyed 1,084 likely Republican presidential primary voters. It has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.