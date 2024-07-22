Survey: Cost of Living Chief Concern Among Seniors

The most important issue among voters aged 60 and older this election, regardless of party lines, is cost of living, according to a recent survey released by Retirement Living.

More than 19% of senior voters named it their biggest concern while 57% identified cost of living as one of their top three concerns ahead of November's general election, according to the poll released last week.

After that, concerns fall in lockstep by party ideals. For example, Republican seniors are concerned by immigration at No. 2 while Democrats list access to abortion as their next chief worry, according to the survey.

Overall, seniors' No. 2 concern is inflation followed by crime at No. 3.

Even voters aged 45 to 60 list cost of living as their No. 1 concern, according to the poll.

Further, 44.3% of voters over 60 are more inclined to cast their vote based on issues vs. 39% who say they vote by candidate, according to the poll. With that as the backdrop, 74.5% of seniors surveyed said they had already determined who they'll vote for in November, although the survey was administered long before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Retirement Living surveyed 1,039 Americans aged 45 and older in April.