Pro-Trump PAC Ad: Harris Was 'Covering Up Biden' Mental Decline

Sunday, 21 July 2024 06:08 PM EDT

A political action committee seeking to help elect Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wasted no time launching an ad targeting Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday afternoon.

The MAGA Inc. PAC released an ad on X an hour after the announcement, accusing Harris of "covering up Biden’s mental decline."

"Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American dream dead," the ad's narrator says. "They created this mess. They know Kamala owns this failed record."

Sunday, 21 July 2024 06:08 PM
