Tags: poll | china | protests | biden

Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Support China Protests

(Newsmax)

Friday, 02 December 2022 09:07 AM EST

Seventy-six percent of likely voters in the U.S. say they approve of the protests in China, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and Human Events.

Twelve percent say they disapprove of the protests; 12% were undecided.

Poll results:

  • 46% rated President Joe Biden’s handling of issues related to China as poor, compared to 31% who gave the president a good or excellent rating.
  • 42% say they believe the U..S. government should support those protesters calling for China’s President Xi Jinping to resign; 27% disagree; 31% were not sure.
  • 46% say they view China somewhere in between being an enemy and an ally of the U.S.; 41% who say they view China as an enemy; 8% say they view China as an ally.
  • 27% of Republicans say they view China somewhere between a foe and an ally of the U.S.; 61% say they view China as an enemy; 8% say they view China as an ally.
  • 57% of Democrats view China somewhere between an enemy of the U.S. and an ally; 26% say they  see China as an enemy; 11% view China as an ally.
  • 53% of independents view China somewhere between an enemy and an ally; 37% see China as an enemy; 4% see China as an ally.

The poll, conducted Nov. 28-29, surveyed 1,000 likely voters, It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 02 December 2022 09:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

