Trump Lifts Tariff on Scotch Whisky After Royal Visit

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will remove a 10% tariff on Scottish whisky, delivering a win for U.S.-U.K. trade ties following this week's White House visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Trump framed the move as a gesture of goodwill toward the British monarch and emphasized the importance of cooperation between key industries in Scotland and Kentucky.

"In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland's ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used," he continued.

"The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A."

The tariff was originally imposed in April 2025 as part of broader trade measures. According to the Scotch Whisky Association, exports to the United States fell by about 15% in the months following the move.

British officials had pushed for the tariff's removal, arguing it would benefit both sides of the Atlantic — particularly American bourbon producers, who rely on used barrels in the distilling process.

Trump highlighted that dynamic in explaining his decision.

"They use the barrels from the one, take care of the other, and the barrels are only good for one year. In other words, they can't be used twice," he said, according to the New York Post.

"They can only be used once. But the once makes it, makes it a better substance and a better taste."

Pointing to his well-publicized habit of not consuming alcohol, the president added: "I'm not a big drinker."

Industry leaders in the U.S. welcomed the move, with Chris Swonger, president of the Distilled Spirits Council, calling the tariff rollback "a major victory for American hospitality businesses that are deeply impacted by international trade."

"This action strengthens transatlantic ties, brings much‑needed certainty to our industry and allows spirits producers on both sides of the Atlantic to grow, invest and support jobs at a critical time," he said in a statement.

In a post on X, Swonger also said that the trade group was "thrilled to see @POTUS' Truth Social post and thank him for his leadership on this issue."