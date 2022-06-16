×
Tags: poll | abbott | orourke | texas

Quinnipiac Poll: Abbott Leads O'Rourke by 5 Points in Texas Race for Governor

texas gov. greg abbott speaks to a crowd at a rally
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:41 AM

Just under half — 48% — of Texas voters favor incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, over Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is supported by 43%, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll noted the race has tightened since a December survey when 52% said they supported Abbott and 37% said they backed O’Rourke.

Results of the poll, released Wednesday:

  • 46% say they have a favorable opinion of Abbott; 45% say they view him unfavorably.
  • 38% say they have a favorable opinion of O’Rourke; 43% say they view him unfavorably.
  • 53% say Abbott would do a better job handling the situation at the southern border; 38% say O’Rourke would.
  • 44% say O’Rourke would do a better job handling the abortion issue in Texas; 42% say Abbott would.
  • 90% of Republican voters say they favor Abbott; 5% say they support O’Rourke.
  • 96% of Democrats say they support O’Rourke; 2% favor Abbott.
  • 46% of independents say they favor Abbott; 40% support O’Rourke.

The poll, conducted June 9-13, surveyed 1,257 Texas voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Almost half — 48% — of Texas voters favor incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, over Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is supported by 43%, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.
Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

