NCAA Finalizing Plan to Expand March Madness to 76 Teams

The men's and women's NCAA Tournament fields will expand from ‌68 to 76 teams in 2027.

The plans for expansion are expected to be approved by NCAA committees and formalized as soon as May, multiple reports said Tuesday.

CBS Sports reported that the ‌NCAA plans for 52 teams to slot ​into the main bracket, with the other 24 teams facing off in 12 games ⁠on the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday, filling out ​the Round of 64 with the winners.

It will no ⁠longer be called the "First Four," with the terminology expected to be "opening round" for the play-ins and "first round" for the Round of 64.

Per ESPN, ‌the NCAA is completing contract negotiations with ​its media partners.

That ‌step must come before votes from the men's and women's basketball committees, ‌the men's and women's basketball oversight committees, the Division I Cabinet, and the Division I Board of Governors.

It would ⁠mark the first expansion ‌of the tournament ⁠since the field moved from 65 to 68 teams with the ⁠addition ⁠of the First Four games in 2011.

The field had been 64 or 65 ‌teams since 1985.

The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference were the leading voices behind tournament expansion, Yahoo Sports reported ‌earlier this ​month.

NCAA president Charlie ‌Baker has also voiced his support.

"I said all along that I think there are some ​very good reasons to expand the tournament," Baker told ESPN in February. "So, I would like to see ‌it expand."