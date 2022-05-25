×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: beto | orourke | interrupts | press | conference | abbott | shooting

Beto O'Rourke Heckles Texas Leaders at Shooting News Conference

Beto O'Rourke Heckles Texas Leaders at Shooting News Conference
(Getty)

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 05:17 PM

Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the shooting at a Texas elementary school and blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction.

As Abbott was finishing his remarks about the shooting, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, “This is on you.” O'Rourke, a Democrat, is challenging Abbott for the governor's office this year.

“You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage. Some on the stage yelled back at O’Rourke, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”

As officers escorted O'Rourke out of the auditorium, some in the gathered crowd jeered him while one woman chanted, “Let him speak.” Some people cried.

“This is on you until you choose to do something different," O'Rourke said. "This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke about the need for mental health care inside, O’Rourke called for gun control from the parking lot. “If we do nothing we will continue to see this,” he said, “year after year, school after school, kid after kid.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the shooting at a Texas elementary school and blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction.As Abbott was finishing his remarks about the shooting, O'Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and...
beto, orourke, interrupts, press, conference, abbott, shooting, texas
224
2022-17-25
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 05:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved