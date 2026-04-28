Comey Declares Innocence After New Indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey declared his innocence Tuesday after being indicted on charges he threatened to kill President Donald Trump, marking the second time in roughly six months he has faced indictment.

"Well, they're back," Comey said in a video posted to his Substack account. "This time about a picture of seashells along a North Carolina beach a year ago, and this won't be the end of it. But nothing has changed with me. I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So, let's go."

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted Comey earlier Tuesday on two charges tied to a now-deleted Instagram post showing seashells arranged to form "86 47," which prosecutors say is a serious threat. Trump is the 47th president, and "86" can be slang for killing a person.

Comey apologized for the May 2025 post, saying he assumed the seashell image was a political message and that "it never occurred to me" that "86 47" was associated with violence.

Comey was indicted in September in Virginia on felony counts alleging false statements and obstruction related to the Russia collusion investigation. A judge in November dismissed the indictment, ruling the Trump administration unlawfully appointed Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"It's really important that all of us remember, this is not who we are as a country," Comey said. "This is not how the Department of Justice is supposed to be. And the good news is, we get closer every day to restoring those values. Keep the faith."