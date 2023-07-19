N.J. Wants Light-Duty Vehicles to be Electric by 2035

New Jersey will be adopting climate-change regulations that it hopes will lead to automobile manufacturers selling 100% zero-emission new cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks in the state by 2035.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday filed the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) proposal, first passed by California, with the state Office of Administrative Law. His office said in a news release ACC II requires automobile manufacturers to make zero-emission vehicles an increasing percentage of their new light-duty vehicle sales, ramping up to 100% by 2035.

The Office of Administrative Law is expected to publish the proposal in the Aug. 21 New Jersey Register, starting a public comment period that will run through Oct. 20.

"By filing the ACC II proposal, we build upon our nation-leading record of bold climate action while delivering on our promise to utilize every tool at our disposal to combat the intensifying climate crisis," Murphy said. "Our commitment to bringing the ACC II proposal to fruition is a commitment to every New Jersey family and the air they breathe, air that will be cleaner and healthier tomorrow thanks to the steps we're taking to reduce emissions today."

Murphy also announced Monday that New Jersey has signed on to the Accelerating to Zero Coalition's Zero Emission Vehicle Declaration, a global agreement launched by Great Britain at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November, 2021. New York and California also are part of the agreement.

Murphy's office said the state's recently adopted budget includes a new $10 million appropriation to support the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road. The Department of Environmental Protection will use the funds to meet demand for installation of charging stations at businesses, multiunit residential buildings and public locations.

"Under Governor Murphy's leadership and through the tireless work of the DEP, New Jersey is one step closer to turning our vision for a zero-emission future into a reality," said Catherine Klinger, executive director of the Governor's Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy.

The move by the Murphy administration was heavily criticized by Republican lawmakers, with state Senate Minority Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sparta, calling the plan "extreme, expensive, and totally unrealistic," citing concerns about the financial burden that will affect state residents.

"It seems the governor was serious when he said he wants to turn New Jersey into the California of the East Coast," Oroho said, according to the Washington Examiner. "Somebody should tell him that's not a good thing when people and businesses are fleeing California in droves as the Golden State declines under liberal policy failures."

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association released a statement Thursday that questioned whether the state's power grid is ready to handle such a drastic shift.

"We do know that EV sales will increase. However, such a steep ramp-up in electric-only vehicles over 12 years in New Jersey seems impractical, if not impossible, when you consider the lack of charging infrastructure and planning for it," said Ray Cantor, the organization's deputy chief government affairs officer.