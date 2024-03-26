Pentagon Denies Bombing Eastern Syria

The Pentagon refutes claims of conducting airstrikes in eastern Syria, countering accusations made by Syrian and Iranian state media alleging U.S. involvement in an attack, The Hill reported.

"We did not carry out airstrikes in Syria last night," stated Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh in response to inquiries from reporters.

Reports from Syrian and Iranian state media on Tuesday asserted that a bombing during dawn hours late Monday and early Tuesday resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRG), and one civilian. Additionally, Syrian media indicated that 19 soldiers and 13 civilians sustained injuries from strikes targeting both residential areas and military sites in Deir Ez-Zor province, Reuters reported.

Iranian media further detailed the death of an IRG adviser present in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad's government in the ongoing civil war.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained heightened since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. During the past five months, U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 100 attacks. The United States attributes these provocations to Iranian-backed proxies.

In February, following an attack on a base in Jordan that claimed the lives of three American troops, the U.S. conducted a series of strikes against Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and Syria, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

These strikes, orchestrated by U.S. Central Command forces, targeted more than 85 sites utilized by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. The selected targets included command centers, intelligence facilities, and weapons storage sites employed by militias supported by Iran to assail U.S. and coalition forces.

President Joe Biden emphasized that these strikes marked the initial response to the incident in Jordan, stating, "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing."