Pennsylvania Dems Urged to Vote 'No Joe' in Primary

Pennsylvania's "Abandon Biden" movement rallied state Democrats on Tuesday to vote "No Joe" in Tuesday's primary, another symbolic effort to voice displeasure with the president's handling of Israel amid the Gaza conflict.

The Pennsylvania chapter of "Abandon Biden" was launched in February despite a small Muslim population. EmgageUSA estimates the state had 167,618 Muslim voters as of 2020. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has the largest Jewish population in the country, with around 300,000 eligible to vote.

"We call on all people of conscience to write-in 'NO JOE', expressing a desire for 'cease-fire', or any other message that speaks to your convictions, this campaign is about channeling our collective frustration into a powerful democratic act;" Pennsylvania "Abandon Biden" co-chair Rabiul Chowdhury said in a statement.

Biden has faced the effort in other battleground states. In fact, "Uncommitted" garnered 13% of the vote in the Michigan primary, with 94% of Muslims voting that way in the primary, according to exit polls. Michigan has a substantial Muslim population.

Biden won Pennsylvania over former President Donald Trump by roughly 80,000 votes in 2020 after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 45,000 votes in 2016.