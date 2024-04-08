Anti-Israel Activists in Dearborn, Mich., Chant 'Death to America'

Anti-Israel activists were caught on camera chanting "death to America" and "death to Israel" at a rally in Dearborn, Michigan, according to video posted by the nonprofit Middle East Media Research Institute.

The chanting took place Friday on International Quds Day, held to support Palestine and oppose Israel's war on Hamas, in Dearborn, which is represented by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian American member of Congress. The city was notoriously dubbed "America's Jihad Capital," in a commentary for The Wall Street Journal by MEMRI's executive director, Steven Stalinsky.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," activist Tarek Bazzi, said a video posted by MEMRI.

At separate points, chants of "death to America" and "death to Israel" are heard in the background.

"It's not Genocide Joe that has to go, it is the entire system that has to go," Bazzi said of President Joe Biden, and Israel's military campaign in Gaza. "So when these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist, the chant 'death to Israel' has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today."

Republican state Rep. Phil Green has acknowledged there is a growing problem of anti-Israel and anti-American sentiment in Dearborn, saying it saddens him to see "the world's problems coming to our doorstep," the New York Post reported.

Dearborn has the largest Muslim population per capita in the United States and was home for an "uncommitted" vote protest against Biden in Michigan's presidential primary.

Though Biden has called on Israel to change its tactics and allow much more humanitarian aid into Gaza, he has come under fire from both Republicans and left-leaning Democrats.

Biden won Michigan by roughly 150,000 votes in 2020, and the state is expected to play a pivotal role this November as well, according to the Washington Examiner.