Pence: GOP Has Better Choices Than Trump in 2024

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 09:34 PM EST

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in another sign of his strained relationship with Donald Trump, said Republicans will have “better choices” as a presidential nominee in 2024 than his former boss.

The remarks came on the eve of what many expect to be Trump’s announcement of a third run at the White House.

In an interview from Pence's Indiana home aired on ABC News on Monday night, David Muir asked Pence if he thinks Trump should run in 2024. Pence said, “I think that's up to the American people.”

“But I think we'll have better choices in the future,” Pence said. “People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics. And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same, that same compassion and generosity of spirit.”

Pence, 63, whose autobiography, "So Help Me God" goes on sale Tuesday, said he and his family are giving “prayerful consideration” about a White House bid in 2024. But he avoided a direct answer when asked about possibly running against, and defeating, Trump, 76.

“That would be for others to say, and it'd be for us to decide whether or not we'd want to test that,” Pence said.

