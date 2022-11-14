CPAC Chairman to Newsmax: 'Silly' to Blame Trump for GOP Setbacks

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday that it's "silly" to blame former Donald Trump for the disappointing performance of Republicans in last week's midterm elections.

Schlapp told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "Trump's batting average on his candidates were better than almost anybody's and that "to blame Donald Trump [for the poor results] is silly."

Schlapp also supports Trump's desire to run for the White House again, saying: "If Donald Trump feels like he has the energy and the vision to run for president, he absolutely should do it. I love the man. His policies helped transform the country."

Schlapp conceded that it would be "risky" for Trump to declare his candidacy now, saying that "we're still in this Herschel Walker win-or-lose phase ... but I think when you are a candidate and you know what you are going to do, waiting is usually not your friend."

Schlapp also lamented the continued uncertainly of many election races, saying: "I find it outrageous in the leading country in the world that we're still counting ballots" six days after the election.

He also asked why "Republicans lose 80% of these races every time it [the counting] goes into extra innings?"

Schlapp insisted that on Election Day, "Republicans went to vote and thousands and thousands of them, even if they went to went to multiple polling places, the polling machines weren't working. We'll never know how many thousands of Republicans went back home" without voting.

He added that ballot harvesting is ripe in places like Nevada, where Democrats are in virtual control of the process.

This system allows a person to turn in someone else's ballot, such as in nursing homes, without proper supervision, with Schlapp stating it "it is ripe with the ability to also have fraud — I cant prove any of that — but this is why you want tighter election laws that mandate voter ID."

Schlapp insisted that "in this country we have rules that change the outcomes of election that we wouldn't accept from other countries. This is what the Democrats are doing to try and make them easier to stuff ballots in boxes."

