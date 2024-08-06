Minn. Could Have First Female Native American Gov.

If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election in November, Minnesota will have the nation's first female Native American governor in Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Harris on Tuesday selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. If the Harris wins in November, Flanagan would become governor, according to the Minnesota Constitution.

Flanagan is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 after three years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Flanagan, 44, boasts that her focus in office has been "making progress for children, working families, communities of color and Indigenous communities, and Minnesotans who have historically been underserved and underrepresented."

According to her website, Flanagan is "currently the country's highest ranking Native American woman elected to executive office."

Asked about the potential of moving into the governor's mansion, Flanagan told the MinnPost last week: "I think Gov. Walz would be honored to be selected to be the vice president, and I have been honored this entre time to serve the people of Minnesota. That would not change."