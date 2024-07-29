Paris Olympics Appease LGBTQ Community

The 2024 Paris Olympics have not held back in catering to the LGBTQ community.

The opening ceremony for the Summer Games on Friday night included an elaborate street dance scene that showed men lovingly embracing each other as they cavorted onto one of the many bridges across the Seine River.

One of the prerecorded dance segments involved three dancers in gender-ambiguous costumes running through the streets of Paris and into a building. The segment ended with the three — two males and one female — nearing each other in dramatic kisses, then entering a room to further their amorous acts, according to The Jewish Voice.

One X user called it, "the gayest opening ceremony ever."

The official Olympic Games X account shared an image of the three dancers with a quote from legendary author Victor Hugo: "The freedom to love is no less sacred than the freedom to think."

That was in addition to drag queens mocking the Last Supper during the opening ceremony.

Also, Nicky Doll, known for competing on the 12th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and hosting "Drag Race France," participated in a high-octane fashion runway segment along with "Drag Race France" Season 1 winner Paloma, Season 3's Piche, and Giselle Palmer.

The LGBTQ community's presence then became obvious once competition began, as a record number of 191 athletes publicly saying they are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary, according to Outsports, an organization that compiles a database of openly queer Olympians. The vast majority of the athletes are women.

The list is dominated by women by about a 9-to-1 ratio, though it does include 20 gay and bisexual men, including U.S. men's track and field athlete Nico Young.

Fox Sports reported that the Olympic flame was carried by drag queens.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.