Rev. Gerald Murray to Newsmax: Olympics' Drag Last Supper Mocked Christianity

The drag performance depicting the Last Supper during the Olympics opening ceremony was an intentional mockery of Christianity, a priest from the New York archdiocese told Newsmax on Monday morning.

Rev. Gerald Murray, pastor of Manhattan's Church of the Holy Family, appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss seeing drag queens mock the Last Supper on Friday night in Paris.

"This is an expression of the director of this whole program's personal opposition to Christianity because you don't mock another religion if you appreciate it. But he obviously doesn't," Murray told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride. "The people in charge who paid for it, they went along with it. There's a whole history of anti-Christian sentiment in France, sad to say, and it was displayed in a very, very terrible way.

"You know, there were children in that display. So here you have men pretending to be women, children up there. And what are they doing? The most sacred moment of the Last Supper is turned into a mockery, and a scene to express appreciation for perversion. It was horrible."

Murray said he was "disgusted and infuriated and angry" when he saw the event.

"Here we are trying to celebrate human achievement, which is a gift from God, athletic prowess, and it's turned into a pro-homosexual, pro-woke demonstration right in the face of everyone," he said on Newsmax.

"Why are they attacking the Catholic Church when we're supposed to be celebrating athleticism and good sportsmanship? So it was a completely opportunistic use of TV time to mock the religion that so many of us believe in."

Murray said other religions likely would not have been the target of such mockery.

"I don't think they'd put an overweight woman wearing a crown, and it looks like a halo, to represent Muhammad or Moses. But they did it against Jesus," he said. "And you have to say to yourself, we live in an era where we're told tolerance is the only virtue. You have to tolerate every type of behavior. On the other hand, Jesus and the apostles, they can't be tolerated, they have to be mocked? This is horrible."

Finnerty asked Murray about first lady Jill Biden's praise of the drag performance.

"This is complete insensitivity to the Catholic Church, to people who believe in Jesus Christ. I can't believe that the first lady can look at that spectacle and say that this was something worthy of being praised. This is terrible," Murray said.

"How many times in the White House do we bring religious figures forward and say, we appreciate the contribution of faith in our community and our country? And then when it's mocked, you say, this is spectacular. It wasn't spectacular. It was paganistic. It was anti-Christian. It was outrageous."

