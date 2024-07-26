'Last Supper' Drag Act at Olympics Sparks Outrage

Drag queens who performed at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics are under fire for mocking The Last Supper — one of Christianity’s most sacred moments.

“Queens everywhere! We couldn’t be happier about this huge moment for drag performers breaking through mainstream and showing their talents to the entire world,” Out magazine tweeted.

But the magazine seemed to stand alone in its plaudits of the act.

One X user said the act was blasphemous. Another asked, in response to the performance, “What is wrong with the French?”

Drag was also on display as three of the 10,000 torchbearers who held the Olympic flame were drag queens.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker responded to the act in an Instagram story, calling it “crazy” before citing Bible verse Galatians 6:7 — “Be not deceived, God is not mocked," reports MSN.

Podcast host Clint Russell took to X to voice his opinion abut the opening act, also calling it crazy.

“Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate, not welcome,” he wrote.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate student-athlete who has advocated against transgender women competing in women's sports, wrote on X: "Men in wigs front and center at the Olympic games. No one ever tell me this group is 'oppressed' or 'marginalized' again."