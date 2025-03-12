Palestinian Groups Put More Demands on Democrats

Pro-Palestinian groups are continuing to make life difficult for Democrats.

Four progressive advocacy groups recently wrote a letter to the Democratic National Committee, asking the party to better engage with pro-Palestinian voters, according to a copy letter obtained by Politico.

In the letter, IMEU Policy Project, IfNotNow, Gen-Z for Change and Justice Democrats accused Kamala Harris' presidential campaign took policy stances that villainized and ignored Democratic voters who were opposed to Israel's actions in Gaza and wanted the Biden administration to end military aid to Israel, Politico reported.

The groups requested a meeting with new DNC Chair Ken Martin to discuss their voter engagement experience with Gaza and to assess whether Harris and President Joe Biden's stances on Israel cost Democrats the election, according to Politico.

An IMEU and YouGov survey found that ending Israel's violence in Gaza was the top issue for voters who supported Biden in 2020 but voted for someone other than Harris in 2024.

The pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC is also the subject of the group's ire. In the letter, the group called for a banning of super PAC spending in Democrat primaries, Politico said.

"The chasm between the Democratic base and the Harris campaign could have been narrowed and course-corrected months prior to the election," the advocacy groups wrote. "The pattern of disregarding and ignoring the issues Democratic voters care about, may it be rising costs of living or ending U.S. complicity in war crimes abroad, will not lead to winning elections."