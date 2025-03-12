WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: palestine | dnc | gaza | israel | joe biden

Palestinian Groups Put More Demands on Democrats

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 04:27 PM EDT

Pro-Palestinian groups are continuing to make life difficult for Democrats.

Four progressive advocacy groups recently wrote a letter to the Democratic National Committee, asking the party to better engage with pro-Palestinian voters, according to a copy letter obtained by Politico.

In the letter, IMEU Policy Project, IfNotNow, Gen-Z for Change and Justice Democrats accused Kamala Harris' presidential campaign took policy stances that villainized and ignored Democratic voters who were opposed to Israel's actions in Gaza and wanted the Biden administration to end military aid to Israel, Politico reported.

The groups requested a meeting with new DNC Chair Ken Martin to discuss their voter engagement experience with Gaza and to assess whether Harris and President Joe Biden's stances on Israel cost Democrats the election, according to Politico.

An IMEU and YouGov survey found that ending Israel's violence in Gaza was the top issue for voters who supported Biden in 2020 but voted for someone other than Harris in 2024.

The pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC is also the subject of the group's ire. In the letter, the group called for a banning of super PAC spending in Democrat primaries, Politico said.

"The chasm between the Democratic base and the Harris campaign could have been narrowed and course-corrected months prior to the election," the advocacy groups wrote. "The pattern of disregarding and ignoring the issues Democratic voters care about, may it be rising costs of living or ending U.S. complicity in war crimes abroad, will not lead to winning elections."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pro-Palestinian groups are continuing to make life difficult for Democrats.
palestine, dnc, gaza, israel, joe biden
247
2025-27-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved