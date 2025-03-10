WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | hamas | palestine | hostages | marco rubio | steve witkoff

Rubio: US Hostage Envoy's Direct Meeting With Hamas a "One-Off"

Monday, 10 March 2025 01:28 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's hostage envoy Adam Boehler's direct meeting with Palestinian militant group Hamas on the release of hostages in Gaza was a "one-off situation" and, as of now, "hasn't borne fruit," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

"That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to get people released, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so. He did so," Rubio told reporters en route to Saudi Arabia.

"As of now, it hasn't borne fruit. Doesn't mean he was wrong to try, but our primary vehicle for negotiations on this front will continue to be Mr. Witkoff and the work he's doing through Qatar," Rubio said, in reference to Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's hostage envoy Adam Boehler's direct meeting with Palestinian militant group Hamas on the release of hostages in Gaza was a "one-off situation" and, as of now, "hasn't borne fruit," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
israel, hamas, palestine, hostages, marco rubio, steve witkoff
144
2025-28-10
Monday, 10 March 2025 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved