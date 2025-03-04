Ohio Poll: Ramaswamy Is Early GOP Favorite for Governor

More than 6 in 10 prospective Republican primary voters in Ohio favor former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for governor in 2026, according to a recent poll published by Bowling Green State University.

Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, leads GOP candidates with 61% who said they would choose the biotech entrepreneur, followed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (24%), and businesswoman Heather Hill at 6%, according to the survey conducted last month.

"Ramaswamy is well known compared to Yost and Hill, which is likely driving much of his early support," the poll's authors said.

Ramaswamy is running to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as well as Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and several former advisers to Vice President J.D. Vance, a former Ohio senator.

Trump's endorsement came after BGSU's polling.

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Feb. 24.

Trump named Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who founded biotech and financial businesses, then left DOGE to pursue the governor's mansion.

Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race in mid-January 2024 and immediately endorsed Trump and began campaigning with him.

Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is the only Democrat to announce a bid so far. In a hypothetical race between Acton, former Sen. Sherrod Brown, and former Rep. Tim Ryan, Brown leads with 59%, with Acton at 20%, according to the survey. In a two-way hypothetical between Acton and Ryan, they were statistically tied, 46% to 45%, according to the poll.

BGSU conducted the survey from Feb. 14-21 and included 800 registered Ohio voters. The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points.