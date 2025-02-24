Ohio GOP Mayor Challenges Trump on Immigration

The Republican Mayor of Springfield, Ohio, is defending Haitian immigrants from the tough stand on immigration by President Donald Trump.

"Hasty changes and swift deportation will cause hardworking immigrants to be lost, negatively impacting our economy," Mayor Rob Rue said.

His comments were reported by Newsweek, which also quoted the mayor supporting immigration reforms.

"I firmly believe in protecting our borders and reforming our immigration policies," he said.



Springfield's population, at close to 60,000, ranks it as the 12th largest city in Ohio, a state most agree is solid Trump country.

Trump won Ohio in the 2024 election by a wide margin. But what has Rue riled up is Trump's decision to shorten the period of "temporary protected status" for Haitian immigrants that was approved by the Biden administration.



Rue says as many as 12,000 Haitians have set up residence in the city. Many he says are working and supporting economic growth in Springfield.

"They have strengthened our local economy by filling key roles in manufacturing and healthcare, even as their rapid arrival has strained public services and housing," he said.



Rue says the government needs to closely review everyone involved before imposing deportation.

"While those who commit crimes must be held accountable and face deportation, many other immigrants pay taxes and bolster our community," he said.



The mayor hit the immigration policies of the Biden administration.

"The policy of the previous federal administration lacked accountability, forcing us to manage an influx rather than promote healthy integration," he said.