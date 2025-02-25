WATCH TV LIVE

Trump, Musk Endorse Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 09:57 AM EST

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor.

Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, on Monday officially launched his campaign for the GOP nomination.

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!" Trump posted Monday night on Truth Social.

Trump named Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the advisory Department of Government Efficiency. Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who founded biotech and financial businesses, then left DOGE to pursue the governor's mansion.

"Good luck, you have my full endorsement!" Musk posted Monday night on X while sharing Ramaswamy's post that showed his official announcement.

Ramaswamy is running to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, will run against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in the 2026 GOP primary.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

