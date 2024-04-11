Lawyer: Simpson Still Owes Goldman Family $100M+

An attorney for Fred Goldman said Thursday that O.J. Simpson owed the murder victim's family more than $100 million at the time of his death.

Debt collection lawyer David Cook told the Daily Mail that the Goldman family is adamant about going after Simpson's estate to recoup what was originally a $33.5 million civil judgment in 1997 against the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back.

Simpson was infamously found not guilty of criminally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Fred Goldman's only son, in October 1995. Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found murdered on June 12, 1994, in Brentwood, California. However, a civil court found Simpson responsible, for which Simpson paid $133,000. With interest, that judgment has now ballooned to $114 million.

Simpson died Wednesday in Nevada at age 76 after a bout with cancer.

"We have to start over here," Cook told the Daily Mail. "We're going to work on that. There might be something out there. We've had this problem for a long, long time. It could be in a trust, it could be probate. It could be all gone."

The last legal filing made by the Goldman family came in June 2022, when they claimed then that Simpson owed them more than $96 million. The Goldmans sued Simpson several times, going after his income from TV shows and his 2007 book, "If I Did It."

"The only thing that I have to say today is that this is a further reminder of the loss of my son Ron," Fred Goldman, 83, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. "It is a further reminder of my son's murder and a reminder about the many years we have missed Ron.

"His death is a reminder that Ron and Nicole were murdered by him. I am not going [to] react to my thoughts about him dying. I have nothing to say about him. My response will not be about O.J.'s death but about the loss of my son's life by him," Goldman told the outlet.

Simpson declared bankruptcy in Florida to avoid paying the Goldmans and his NFL pension, between $125,000 and $300,000 annually, was protected from debt collection, according to the report.

"When people die without penance, it means they are really stuck. If they die without penance they will still not see God," Cook separately told The Independent on Thursday.

Simpson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985 after a career rushing for 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns from 1969-1979 as a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.