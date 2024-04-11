WH Offers Condolences to Simpson Family, No Mention of Victims

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of former NFL star and polarizing public figure O.J. Simpson.

But in doing so, she invited a storm of criticism by making no mention of the two people he was accused, and acquitted, of killing nearly three decades ago, the New York Post reported.

“Our thoughts are with his families during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” Jean-Pierre said in reference to the football star, film star and — perhaps most notably — murder defendant.

“And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there.”

In 1995, the celebrated football superstar, "Naked Gun" movie star and TV commercial mainstay was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The nation was captivated by the trial, and not merely because of the sordid details of the crime or the fact that there was such a high-profile defendant. It prompted Americans to focus on longstanding race tension, with Simpson's defense hinging on claims he'd been framed by racist police.

He was notably later found liable in a separate civil trial and was on the hook for millions of dollars in damages. He always denied his guilt.

Later, he was imprisoned for a time in an entirely sepatate case for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Simpson, 76, died of complications from prostate cancer two months short of the 30th anniversary of the slaying of his former wife and her friend at her Brentwood, California, home.

The Post also reported that Goldman's dad had a somewhat different reaction to Simpson's death. Fred Goldman said, “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone,” he told NBC News, according to the Post report.