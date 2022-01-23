Nunes: Trump's 'Truth Social' Site Won't Be Conservatives, GOP Only Destination

Devin Nunes, CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new media and technology group, Truth Social, said Sunday the platform won’t be a “conservative or Republican only” site.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes said the platform will be a “safe place” on the internet.

“We are not going to be a conservative or Republican only,” he said. “If you notice what happened a year ago, just from where we started, it was like ‘okay, we don't like conservatives’ — big tech sided with the left and they banned conservatives, but now you are starting to see they are also targeting any liberal or any moderate who raises questions “ about COVID.”

“So these are the types of things we want to create. A safe place on the internet is not only family-friendly that will follow all of the laws on the books, but also a place where you are not stuck in some internet ghetto because of your political affiliation or your political ideas.”

Nunes said he’s preparing to launch in 60 days.

“We have to vet the partners we will have for example, Rumble, which is a YouTube alternative, we will partner with them on certain aspects,” he said.

“They are one of the only big social media companies that have actually been able to get a fortified beachhead and survive against Big Tech. So we are looking for partners like that to ensure, to the best of our ability, that once we do go live we will have a safe place that Big Tech cannot cancel.”

Nunes said he was also encouraged by the reception across the country.

“I think people were just shocked when this opportunity came up to help build something new, not just a social media, but looking at the whole playing field of other sectors where this cancel culture, so-called woke culture has taken over these big corporations and big tech companies,” he added, noting: “I think this is a needed, not only for the United States, but around the globe quite frankly.”

Nunes called out in particular how the mainstream media complex buried the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

“Big Tech and the fake news media complex in this country helped cover up evidence,” he alleged.

“This is major evidence that sat on the laptop,” he said. “The FBI had it for over a year and nothing was done with it. In a normal world… you could have hundreds and hundreds of media folks, reporters, investigative reporters doing work on this.”

He added that “sadly, you have only had a few places that have actually covered the story.”

“I think the American people deserve the right to know, what is it that the Russians, the Chinese or the Ukrainians have on politicians in this country — that information is known to the FBI but yet the American people still don't have a clue,” he said.

Related Stories: